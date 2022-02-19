Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$96.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQGPF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

