Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

