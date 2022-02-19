Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.77.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 19.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.