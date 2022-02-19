DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

