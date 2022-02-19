Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Raised to $14.50

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $10.25 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.44.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.13.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.76%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 243,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 482,007 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.