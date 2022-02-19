Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Trading Down 1.9%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)’s share price fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.47. 57,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 90,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

