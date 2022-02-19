Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.37

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.37 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 193.14 ($2.61). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 191.16 ($2.59), with a volume of 34,607,228 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BARC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.34) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.53).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 191.37. The firm has a market cap of £32.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($151,625.03).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

