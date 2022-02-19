Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.22

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.22 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 79.30 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 18,067,485 shares traded.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.22.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

