Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.22

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.22 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 79.30 ($1.07). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 77.90 ($1.05), with a volume of 18,067,485 shares traded.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.22.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

