Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 2,158,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,120,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.
About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.