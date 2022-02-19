Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading 2.4% Higher

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 2,158,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,120,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

