Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Expands By 30.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PGUCY stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

