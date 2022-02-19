FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Up 31.2% in January

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 425,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in FB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.