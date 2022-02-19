Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) vs. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Financial Survey

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $133.19 million 2.73 $40.55 million $2.64 9.17 First Bancorp $329.53 million 4.83 $95.64 million $3.29 13.60

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Civista Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 30.44% 11.57% 1.36% First Bancorp 29.02% 11.00% 1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Civista Bancshares and First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Given First Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats First Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company’s offerings include credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, bank money orders and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. It provides loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes, including loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement and automobiles. The company was founded on December 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, NC.

