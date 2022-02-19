Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $16.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.47 billion to $17.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.