Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.94 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $218.80 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

