Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
