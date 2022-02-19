Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.10 Per Share

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.