SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of SkillSoft stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $255,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $3,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $15,003,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at $12,039,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

