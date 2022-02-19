Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPRB. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

