First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$43.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.02. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $29.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

