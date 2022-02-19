Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Raised to €136.00 at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from €135.00 ($153.41) to €136.00 ($154.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

KRYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €138.00 ($156.82) to €125.00 ($142.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

KRYAY opened at $124.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. Kerry Group has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

