Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDIBY. UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.60.

MDIBY opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

