Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.13. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.