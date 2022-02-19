Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

