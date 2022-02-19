KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $102.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
