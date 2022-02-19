KeyCorp Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $102.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.