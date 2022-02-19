Piper Sandler Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $230.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 162.56. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

