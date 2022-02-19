The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $54.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.08.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3,579.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,562,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after buying an additional 2,493,053 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,002,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,609,000 after buying an additional 2,415,134 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,087,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,549,000 after buying an additional 2,188,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.