Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

VMEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.