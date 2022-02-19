Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

