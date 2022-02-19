Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Trading Down 2.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 55,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 92,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.
Largo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGORD)
