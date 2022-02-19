$14.25 Million in Sales Expected for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post sales of $14.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.29 million and the lowest is $14.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $37.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.37 million to $38.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $69.46 million to $102.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

