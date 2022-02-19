Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 3,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.