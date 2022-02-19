TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Trading Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.