FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

WH opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.