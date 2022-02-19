KeyCorp Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

ABNB stock opened at $174.90 on Thursday. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 131.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $988,538.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

