Brokers Offer Predictions for Intuit Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 296.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

