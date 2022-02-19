Brokers Offer Predictions for Intuit Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.14.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuit by 17.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 296.9% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.