AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)’s stock price were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.38. Approximately 3,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Get AdvisorShares Hotel ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEDZ. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Hotel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.