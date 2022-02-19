Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lowered by Analyst

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

