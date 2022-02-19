FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG)’s share price were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $139.98 and last traded at $140.10. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $141.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.