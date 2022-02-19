ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ASX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.42 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,521,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,053,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

