Mizuho Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $345.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.43.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $236.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.43. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.