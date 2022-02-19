Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Concentric (OTC:CCNTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Concentric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CCNTF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Concentric has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59.

Concentric AB engages in the manufacture and marketing of hydraulics products and diesel engine pumps. It operates through the Americas, and Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment. The Americas segment comprises of operations in the USA and Argentina. The Europe and RoW segment consist of Europe, India, and China.

