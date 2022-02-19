Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

