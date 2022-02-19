Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.58.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

