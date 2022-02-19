Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

