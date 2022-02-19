Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEGRF stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

