Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PEGRF stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.
About Pennon Group
