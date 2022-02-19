Head to Head Review: Dana (NYSE:DAN) versus AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Dana alerts:

92.8% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dana and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $7.11 billion 0.45 -$31.00 million $1.44 15.35 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dana and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 0 6 0 3.00 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dana currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.42%. AEye has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 365.61%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Dana.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana 2.41% 14.72% 3.68% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Summary

Dana beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana, Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks. The Commercial Vehicle segment consists of drivetrain and tire-pressure management systems, as well as genuine service parts for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The Off-Highway segment offers drivetrain systems and individual product solutions under the Spicer brand, and motion systems for associated machine working functions and stationary industrial equipment under the Brevini brand. The Power Technologies segment consists of sealing solutions and thermal management technologies for reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The company was founded by Clarence W. Spicer on April 1, 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, OH.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.