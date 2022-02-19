Analyzing Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Franklin Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.63 $31.37 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $8.43 billion 1.81 $1.83 billion $3.78 8.03

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Franklin Resources 22.41% 17.79% 8.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hywin and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Resources 2 3 2 0 2.00

Franklin Resources has a consensus price target of $36.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hywin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company. It provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors in jurisdictions worldwide. The company was founded by Rupert H. Johnson, Sr. in 1947 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

