Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZD. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $106.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 46.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 5,767.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

