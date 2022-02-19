X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

