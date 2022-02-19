Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,226,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 1,456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,261.0 days.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

